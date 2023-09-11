Firefighters find body after putting out Kelowna brush fire: RCMP

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department found a man’s body in the aftermath of a small brush fire in Kelowna on Sunday, according to officials.

Just before 2 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the blaze on the west side of Spall Road near Mill Creek, when they saw the body and called the police.

The deceased male is “believed to be associated” with a small encampment nearby, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Police said they have not yet identified the man and are working with BC Coroners Service to determine his identity and cause of death.

“Provided the unusual circumstances of this incident, the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit are investigating this matter and at this time have no evidence to believe this incident is criminal in nature,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier wrote in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information that could help identify the deceased is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.