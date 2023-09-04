Firefighters find one dead after Beacon Street blaze
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
A person has died following a residential fire in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood Monday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the call came in just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 4. Fire crews rushed to a three-storey, multi-unit building in the 200 block of Beacon Street.
Crews saw smoke and flames coming from the building and attacked the fire from the inside.
While searching for people inside, firefighters found a deceased individual. The Winnipeg Police Service was called in to investigate.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 10:26 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
