iHeartRadio

Firefighters find smoke, no flames at NE restaurant distributor

File photo

It wasn't a fire that brought firefighters out to a restaurant distributor in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to 1820 115 Ave. N.E. around 3 p.m.

The fire department says the company was fire-pump testing, and it caused a large amount of black smoke to push through the roof exhaust.

12