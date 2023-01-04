Firefighters find two dead, high carbon monoxide levels in Prince Albert garage

Firefighters in Prince Albert found two people dead following a call about carbon monoxide levels.

They were called to a garage in the 100 block of 20th Street East around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Prince Albert Fire Department.

The department says the responding firefighters found "dangerously high" levels of CO in a garage and high levels in a separate room.

A 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found dead, according to police.

Firefighters ventilated the affected area and no other people were inside, the fire department said.

The incident is under investigation by police.