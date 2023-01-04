iHeartRadio

Firefighters find two dead, high carbon monoxide levels in Prince Albert garage


image.jpg

Firefighters in Prince Albert found two people dead following a call about carbon monoxide levels.

They were called to a garage in the 100 block of 20th Street East around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Prince Albert Fire Department.

The department says the responding firefighters found "dangerously high" levels of CO in a garage and high levels in a separate room.

A 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found dead, according to police.

Firefighters ventilated the affected area and no other people were inside, the fire department said.

The incident is under investigation by police.

12