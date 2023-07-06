Firefighters in Barrie to host free, fun family-friendly event

Firefighters in Barrie will host a free, family-friendly event with hands-on activities, lifesaving fire tips, fire truck tours and a fire hose shower to keep everyone cool.

Hot Summer Night returns after a pandemic hiatus and includes a mini obstacle course, storytime with Sparky, a police educational tent, painting a school bus, nature play activities, and fire safety games and prizes.

Domino's Pizza will serve up $2 slices, with proceeds going to the Barrie Fire and Emergency Services charity fund, which gives back to community and charitable groups.

The event takes place at Sunnidale Park on Thurs., July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather-permitting.