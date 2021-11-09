iHeartRadio

Firefighters in Sudbury battle blaze near downtown

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area near Poplar Street in Sudbury as firefighters contain a house fire. (Photo from Twitter)

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area near Poplar Street in Sudbury as firefighters contain a house fire.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted a photo of the fire Tuesday evening.

"Fire services currently on scene at (a) residence on Poplar Street," Oshell said. "Please avoid the area. No injuries or occupants in the residence, but heavy smoke."

12