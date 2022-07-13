Firefighters in Vancouver may stop responding to many non-life-threatening medical calls under trial

Vancouver firefighters may soon make changes to how they respond to medical calls, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Vancouver.

The memo highlights the ripple effects of the ambulance shortage as members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services have been tied up for as long as an hour waiting for paramedics to arrive on scene to transfer care of the patient.

"VFRS has been an integral part of the pre-hospital care system, through the first responder program, since its inception and has been providing first aid within the city of Vancouver for over 100 years," the memo says.

"We understand that there are ongoing challenges resulting from increased call volumes, transfer of care at hospitals and staffing shortages and that these challenges have no short-term solution."

In the letter, Fire Chief Karen Fry explains a trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday with firefighters only responding to life-threatening situations. Under the trial they would also continue responding to overdoses, any calls involving burns, vehicle crashes, hazmat incidents or situations where their expertise is needed, like a technical rescue.

"We continue to value the work (B.C. Emergency Health Services) does for the citizens of Vancouver," the memo says, adding that fire crews will attend if a patient is reprioritized to a life-threatening category.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Fry and BCEHS for more information on when the trial will begin.