Firefighters investigating after Saanich rooming house engulfed in flames

Firefighters are investigating after a fire engulfed a Saanich rooming house early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m.

One resident says he awoke around 1 a.m. to the sound of someone shouting, “Fire, fire, fire!”

The man, who goes by the name Xero, was able to escape the blaze with a bass guitar and skateboard in tow, though he says he lost all his clothing and some priceless family photographs.

He says seven people were living in the home.

The rooming house was completely gutted by the fire and two adjacent homes were also damaged.

The Saanich Fire Department says it responded with three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and a tender truck.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control but crews remained on scene Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.