iHeartRadio

Firefighters knock down early morning blaze in northeast Calgary

Calgary EMS says they treated a man at the scene of a house fire on Temple Drive N.E. Saturday morning.

No one was seriously injured in an early morning house fire in northeast Calgary.

Fire crews were called to the scene, in the 5500 block of Temple Drive N.E., at approximate 6:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters quickly dealt with the fire while EMS also attended the scene, treating an adult male.

He was not taken to hospital.

The investigation into the fire is underway.

12