Firefighters knock down large blaze in Vancouver

Fire crews were on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in Vancouver early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 3981 Main St., Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Brad Hesse told CTV News.

The address is home to Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, a community services centre, and other commercial office spaces.

Crews believe the fire started at the back of the building on the main floor, but by the time they arrived the flames had already spread up to the second floor.

There was a large first responder presence at the scene, as crews "needed extra man power because of the way the fire had spread through different spaces,” Hesse said.

“It was just a lot of physical labour to make sure all the concerned areas were hosed quickly and that the fire was contained,” he continued.

There was nobody inside the building at the time and there are no reported injuries.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the building, nor the cause of the fire.

Hesse said the fire has been put out and the scene has been cleaned up.