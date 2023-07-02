Firefighters knock down large blaze in Vancouver
Fire crews were on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in Vancouver early Saturday morning.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 3981 Main St., Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Brad Hesse told CTV News.
The address is home to Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, a community services centre, and other commercial office spaces.
Crews believe the fire started at the back of the building on the main floor, but by the time they arrived the flames had already spread up to the second floor.
There was a large first responder presence at the scene, as crews "needed extra man power because of the way the fire had spread through different spaces,” Hesse said.
“It was just a lot of physical labour to make sure all the concerned areas were hosed quickly and that the fire was contained,” he continued.
There was nobody inside the building at the time and there are no reported injuries.
There is no word on the extent of the damage to the building, nor the cause of the fire.
Hesse said the fire has been put out and the scene has been cleaned up.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada DayTwo B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbingA 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
-
Calgary police, MADD launch Impaired-Driving Prevention MonthCalgary's police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are taking the month of July to remind drivers in and around the city to stay sober behind the wheel.
-
Parking lot crash leads to impaired driving chargesA 54-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the parking lot of a business in Tilbury.
-
"Try and make a difference': Teenager's community cookbook raises thousands for CancerCare ManitobaA Winnipeg high school student is already thinking about her next fundraising project after raising more than $5,000 for CancerCare Manitoba with her own community cookbook.
-
The Great Benjamin's Circus enjoys long weekend stop in Saint John, N.B.The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ summer tour spent the Canada Day long weekend in Saint John, N.B., performing a total of 12 shows from Thursday to Sunday.
-
'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leadersA group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina's City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the streetMore people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic missionTwo Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.