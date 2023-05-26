Firefighters making progress across Alberta, but Edmonton remains under fire ban heading into the weekend

The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Wildfire was counting 51 wildfires across the province, including 14 which remain classified as out of control.

Among the largest is a 122,000-hectare wildfire in northwestern Alberta near the B.C. border and community of Rainbow Lake, a 74,000-hectare wildfire affecting the communities of Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, a 109,000-hectare blaze southeast of Peace River, three out-of-control fires south of Lesser Slave Lake, and two fires more than 55,000 hectares in size near Fox Creek.

The day before, there were 55 wildfires for which the provincial department was leading the firefighting.

"You can see the progress firefighters have been making on containing these wildfires reflected in the numbers," said Melissa Story of Alberta Wildfire.

Due to improving conditions, some regions saw fire bans change to fire restrictions Friday. Wood campfires are now allowed in designated campgrounds and on private property, but will remain banned on public land.

Fire bans will remain in place in areas of central and northern Alberta still experiencing high risk, including the High Level, Fort McMurray and Yellowhead County areas.

The City of Edmonton also remains under a fire ban put in by the municipality.

Current fire bans and restrictions for Alberta can be found here.

The number of evacuation orders has dropped to six. Around 5,257 Albertans are still displaced.

When the Alberta government declared a state of emergency on May 6, there were 110 wildfires burning in the province.

The state of emergency is set to expire on June 3. Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the next government – which will be elected May 29 – will decide whether or not to extend it.

Story said it's likely the state of emergency will be extended, as there remains 21 local states of emergency and three Band Council resolutions in place.

"What we're looking to see is the situation to improve quite a bit," she added. "So there's still quite a bit of work to be done before we can remove that."

With files from The Canadian Press