Firefighters monitor large 'out of control' wildfire on Vancouver Island

The B.C. Wildfire Service is monitoring three new wildfires that sparked on Vancouver Island over the weekend, including one that spans 25 hectares on the North Island.

The large wildfire was first spotted on Saturday near the Nimpkish River, south of Woss, B.C., and is currently considered out of control.

The wildfire service says it's monitoring the fire under a "modified response" plan.

"That means right now we're monitoring it and ensuring it's not growing beyond a pre-determined perimeter," said Coastal Fire Centre fire information assistant Nadia Linning on Monday morning.

If the fire does exceed the calculated perimeter, the coastal fire centre says more firefighting resources will be assigned to tackle the blaze.

For now, a helicopter has been assigned to monitor the relatively remote wildfire. It's unclear what caused the fire as of Monday.

There are currently 11 wildfires burning on Vancouver Island, three of which are considered under control, one of which is "being held," and six of which are considered out of control.

All of the other fires are one hectare in size or smaller, except for an approximately two-hectare fire in central Vancouver Island in the Strathcona Provincial Park region, south of the Golden Hinde mountain.