Firefighters near Alma mistakenly respond to controlled burn
A controlled burn at a vacant house near Alma drew the attention of a passerby who called 911, but the property owner calls it a case of miscommunication.
The property owner, Steven Weber said he has a burn permit and was surprised when he got a call from his worker that firefighters were on scene on Tuesday.
“At first I thought he was just pulling a joke on me. But no, he said it’s serious,” said Weber. “I thought maybe he actually did get a fire that was out of control and he called the fire department himself. But no, it was just a passerby that saw the smoke and called it in.”
Centre Wellington Fire told CTV News their fire station is closest to the address, even though it’s technically in Mapleton Township who would normally respond.
Centre Wellington Fire officials said Mapleton Township faxed the permit for the controlled burn to their office late last night but crews were out at another fire in Belwood at the time.
Weber said he purchased the property from his neighbour and will be building a new home after the old one is torn down.
