Firefighters on scene of fire on Wyandotte Street East


Fire crews on scene of an upgraded working fire at Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire east of downtown Friday afternoon.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue area as crews continue work to put the fire out.

Fire officials say no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

12