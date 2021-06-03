Firefighters, park workers team up to rescue hiker in West Vancouver

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue is praising two local parks employees for going "above and beyond" their normal duties to help with a rescue Wednesday.

The fire department said on Twitter that it was called to rescue a woman who "was clinging to the rocks" after falling in Cypress Falls Park.

The District of West Vancouver parks workers helped speed up the rescue, which involved crews rappelling down steep terrain to reach the injured hiker.

The fire department said Wednesday's rescue was the second one in 24 hours at Cypress Falls Park.

"Without the fortunate intervention of others these events could have had tragic outcomes," the department said in a follow-up tweet. "Please use caution when venturing into our nature areas."

