Firefighters protect vintage cars while dousing house fire in Saanich

A house fire in Saanich could have been much worse had it not been for an observant neighbour and the quick action of the Saanich Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the garage of a house in the 4100-block of Clinton Place.

The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out, according to firefighters.

Upon the fire department's arrival, heavy smoke was pouring from the house's enclosed two-car garage.

Firefighters had to cut through the garage door to douse the flames.

Inside the garage were two restored vintage cars, which fire crews covered with tarps to protect from water damage while battling the blaze.

Fire, smoke and water damage were contained to the garage area, officials say, while the cars avoided any significant damage.

BC Hydro also cut power to the home due to the fire being in and around an electrical panel.

Fire investigators are not yet sure what the cause of the fire is or the cost of damages. Investigators credit the neighbour’s quick call to 911 for saving the house from more extensive damage.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

At least five fire trucks, an ambulance and police all responded to the call.