Firefighters put out blaze in east Windsor

Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze on the east side of the city.

Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The blaze was out soon after they arrived.

Windsor fire officials say there were no injuries and minimal damage.

The public was told to stay clear of the area.

