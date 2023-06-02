iHeartRadio

Firefighters put out flames at Cambridge home


Crews at the scene of a house fire on Brook Street in Cambridge on June 2, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

A Cambridge family escaped from their home after a fire broke out Friday.

Firefighters were called to Brook Street, between Dundas Street North and Bond Street, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Crews could be seen dousing the roof of the home with water.

The glass on one of the front windows was also broken.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

