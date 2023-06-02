Firefighters put out flames at Cambridge home
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A Cambridge family escaped from their home after a fire broke out Friday.
Firefighters were called to Brook Street, between Dundas Street North and Bond Street, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Crews could be seen dousing the roof of the home with water.
The glass on one of the front windows was also broken.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
-
Highway 1 closed in both directions in Nanaimo following carshA serious crash shut down traffic on Highway 1 through Nanaimo Friday afternoon.
-
Waterloo region home prices inch upward for third straight monthThe average price of a single-detached home in Waterloo region is creeping back up toward the $1 million mark after slumping to a two-year low in December.
-
Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new dealUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.