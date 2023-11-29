Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire

Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.

Crews responded to a working fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue, near Wyandotte Avenue, around 5:41 a.m.

By 7:12 a.m., fire officials posted on social media that the fire was out. Crews were conducting ventilation and overhaul.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say damage from the blaze is estimated at $500,000. The cause remains undetermined.

This is the second fire in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue this month. A fire caused $150,000 damage on Nov. 17.