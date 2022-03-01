iHeartRadio

Firefighters quickly douse high rise balcony blaze Monday night, no injuries reported

Balcony fire at 241 Simcoe St. in London, Ont. on Feb. 28, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

There were some scary moments for residents of a high rise in SoHo Monday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters were called to 241 Simcoe Street.

Debris left on a balcony had caught fire.

The flames could be seen across the neighbourhood.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before smoke entered the unit.

There were no injuries.

12