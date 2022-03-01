Firefighters quickly douse high rise balcony blaze Monday night, no injuries reported
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
There were some scary moments for residents of a high rise in SoHo Monday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., firefighters were called to 241 Simcoe Street.
Debris left on a balcony had caught fire.
The flames could be seen across the neighbourhood.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before smoke entered the unit.
There were no injuries.
