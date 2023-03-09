Firefighters rescue 2 window washers from side of Vancouver high-rise

Emergency crews have managed to rescue two window washers who became stranded on a platform dangling from the side of a high-rise in downtown Vancouver Thursday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said members received a call that the workers were trapped at a building on the corner of West Georgia and Homer streets shortly before 2 p.m.

Acting Asst. Chief Dan Nichols said the platform was stable and level, but that the window washers were "just not getting any movement up or down."

Nichols said a technical team performed what's known as a "pick-off" – meaning members approached the platform from above, placed the workers in harnesses and lowered them to safety.

The rescue forced crews to temporarily close the westbound lanes of West Georgia Street for safety.

VFRS crews along with technical rescue on scene on the 400blk of W Georgia for on going rescue efforts. Westbound lanes effected between Richard’s and Homer. pic.twitter.com/fMduraWZeY