Firefighters rescue 5-foot python in Chatham apartment fire

A large snake was rescued from an apartment fire, thanks to Chatham-Kent firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in a four-unit building at 70 Timmins Cres. in Chatham around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say all occupants were able to escape without injuries, including a five-foot python, which firefighters extricated safely.

The fire was contained to the one unit.

Chatham-Kent Police were holding the scene on Monday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.