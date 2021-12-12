Firefighters rescue antiques from burning home in North Gower

Two large propane tanks, 5,000 rounds of ammunition in the garage and live hydro wires created hazards for firefighters battling a fire at a home in North Gower.

Firefighters were able to save several antiques from the first floor before the fire completely destroyed the building Sunday afternoon..

Emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls just after 12 p.m. reporting flames were coming from the roof of a single-family home on Fourth Line Road, between Pollock Road and Phelan Road West.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the entire home and the garage were fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

"Two large propane tanks on scene created a hazard on scene for Firefighters," said Ottawa fire. "Firefighters on scene were instructed by command to keep water on the propane tanks to keep them cool."

The homeowner told one of the fire chiefs that 5,000 rounds of ammunition were inside the garage on the same side of the propane thanks, creating another hazard on scene for firefighters.

Ottawa fire says firefighters attempted to keep the propane tanks cool while focusing on keeping the fire away from hydro lines until they could be de-energized.

"At 13:58, a crew of four Firefighters were able to make their way inside the home. The crew that went inside was able to work their way through the heavy smoke conditions and salvage items on the first floor and bring them for storage to a barn close by," said Ottawa fire in a statement.

"Many of the items that were salvaged were antiques and the homeowner was very appreciative."

An excavator was brought in to the scene to help move debris and allow firefighters to tackle hot spots.

The fire was declared under control at 3:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.