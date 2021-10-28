Firefighters rescue cat from Alliston house fire

Fire crews rescued a cat while battling a house fire in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP says the fire broke out at the home on Boyne Crescent in Alliston Thursday afternoon.

The blaze left the house with significant damage to the garage and roof.

Fire officials say the flames started in the garage.

Two people were home at the time but escaped safely.

There is no word on a cause or damage estimate.