Firefighters rescue dog from a run-off tank in Osgoode

Mister, the dog is safe and sound after being trapped in a run-off tank in Osgoode.

Ottawa fire says firefighters from Station 92 responded to a call at a home on Taggart Street about a dog becoming trapped eight feet down in the tank on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to safely extricate Mister out of the tank.

The dog was not hurt.

