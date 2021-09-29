Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire

Ottawa firefighters were able to quickly get a high-rise apartment fire under control and rescue a dog in the process.

Several 911 calls were made just before 9 a.m. about a fire on the fourth floor of a building on Richmond Road near Woodroffe Avenue. One of the callers said a dog was trapped in the apartment. Firefighters found black smoke in the apartment and, while searching, found the dog unharmed.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes and contained to the apartment. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.