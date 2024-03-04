Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Cape Breton
Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) posted details of the Sunday morning incident on its Facebook page.
The post says the dog was walking by itself near the Greenlink trail system by Rotary Park when it fell through the ice and into a body of water.
Pictures included in the CBRM’s post show firefighter Kylie Ballah, based out of the Station 1 Fire Department, venturing out onto the ice and pulling the dog to safety.
“Fortunately, this successful outcome was in part due to citizens in the area and summoning aid. Firefighters train for these events, however these rescues are considered low frequency, high risk events,” the post reads.
The CBRM is asking people venturing out onto ice to be careful, and to keep pets on a leash.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.