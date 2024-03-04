Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice in Cape Breton

Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) posted details of the Sunday morning incident on its Facebook page.

The post says the dog was walking by itself near the Greenlink trail system by Rotary Park when it fell through the ice and into a body of water.

Pictures included in the CBRM’s post show firefighter Kylie Ballah, based out of the Station 1 Fire Department, venturing out onto the ice and pulling the dog to safety.

“Fortunately, this successful outcome was in part due to citizens in the area and summoning aid. Firefighters train for these events, however these rescues are considered low frequency, high risk events,” the post reads.

The CBRM is asking people venturing out onto ice to be careful, and to keep pets on a leash.

