Firefighters rescue injured hiker in Ottawa's west end

Firefighters trekked two kilometres into the woods to help an injured hiker in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for an injured hiker in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest just before 1 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller said their friend became injured while hiking and was unable to get out of the trail on their own.

"Firefighters made a 2 km trek into the forest with a stokes basket on a wheel and were able to load the individual and safely bring them out," Ottawa Fire said.

It took approximately two hours for rescue crews to rescue the individual and bring them out of the forest.

Paramedics transported the injured hiker to hospital with minor injuries.

At 12:58, @OttFire responded to the South March Highlands Conservation Forest for an injured hiker who was stuck on a trail. Firefighters made a 2km trek into the forest with a stokes basket on a wheel & were able to load the individual & safely bring them out at 15:07. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/P5A2jUTdvu