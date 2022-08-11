Firefighters rescue injured window washer from Victoria highrise
A window washer had to be rescued Thursday after suffering an injury while on the side of a Victoria highrise.
Victoria firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the Lord and Lady Simcoe Apartments at 440 Simcoe Street around 12:45 p.m.
The man was on the building's 12th floor when his safety gear appeared to become entangled and he suffered cuts to his head.
"The laceration I think is when his main line failed and he got picked up by his safety [line] and came against the building and must have hit his head against the building," Victoria fire battalion chief Brian Elvedahl told CTV News.
Firefighters conducted a successful high-angle rescue from the building's rooftop and were able to lower the worker to the ground.
The window washer was taken to hospital for treatment of his wounds.
"He looked in good shape," Elvedahl said. "It probably looks like he'll need some stitches."
Simcoe Street remained closed to traffic while the rescue was underway.
