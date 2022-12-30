Firefighters rescue Lola the dog from Rideau River

Lola is safe after firefighters rescued the dog from the chilly Rideau River.

Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call Friday evening about the dog breaking free from her rope in the backyard of a home in the area of Edgewater Drive and Summerside Drive in Ottawa's south end.

Lola ventured out onto the Rideau River, but fell through the ice and ended up in the water.

"Lola was trying to get on an ice shelf but couldn't and was struggling to stay above water upon arrival," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

The Water Rescue Unit was able to reach Lola in the water using a fortuna boat, and bring her back to shore.

Officials say 911 dispatchers told the caller to make sure residents on the shore didn't venture out on the ice to rescue the dog.

"The resident did the right thing by quickly calling 911 and not trying to go in to get the dog and waiting for our arrival," Ottawa fire said on a media release.

