Firefighters rescue man from Red River Monday morning

A man was taken to the hospital this morning after he was found “struggling” in the Red River, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Around 6 a.m., crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) received a report of a man in the Red River, in the area of the Disraeli Bridge. Witnesses reported he was struggling as he was being swept north down the river by the current.

Crews with the WFPS and Winnipeg police went to the scene, as well as to strategic points along the river.

The crew members positioned along the river directed the WFPS water rescue team to the man’s location. Using specialized equipment, the water rescue team found the man north of the Redwood Bridge, and just before 6:20 a.m., brought him safely to shore in a boat.

On-scene paramedics brought the man to a hospital in stable condition.

The city noted that it does not know how the man got in the water or how long he was in the river.

In 2021, the WFPS responded to about 150 water rescue calls.

The City of Winnipeg reminds residents of the following safety tips:

All waterways should be considered dangerous at this time;

High and swift-moving waters should be avoided as they are dangerous, cold and could contain debris; and

Stay away from the banks of rivers and waterways.

Children of all ages should be taught about the dangers of river banks, streams, drainage ditches and retention ponds. Dog owners should keep their dogs on leashes while around waterways.