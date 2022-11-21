Firefighters rescue snake, two cats from three-alarm fire in Centretown West

Ottawa firefighters rescued several animals from a three-alarm fire in Centretown West on Monday.

The fire at the two-storey building on Arthur Lane, off Plymouth Street just south of the Queensway, broke out just before 12:10 p.m. A resident called 911 reporting the roof was on fire.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They got the fire under control by just after 1:15 p.m.

No one was injured. Fire crews rescued three animals from the building.

"Firefighters safely removed 2 cats & a snake, yes a snake, from the fire unit on Arthur Lane S," Ottawa Fire said on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

