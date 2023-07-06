Firefighters rescue trapped dog in Ottawa South

A dog named Misha is safe after being rescued by Ottawa firefighters in Ottawa South Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services said a crew with Station 12 responded to the call for a trapped dog between a collapsed retaining wall, the overhang of a residential addition and a deck on Sunnyside Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Deck boards had to be removed for the rescue and video posted by OFS shows a firefighter pulling Misha out.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters also repaired the homeowner's deck before leaving the scene.

