Firefighters rescue trapped dog in Ottawa South
A dog named Misha is safe after being rescued by Ottawa firefighters in Ottawa South Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa Fire Services said a crew with Station 12 responded to the call for a trapped dog between a collapsed retaining wall, the overhang of a residential addition and a deck on Sunnyside Avenue around 1:45 p.m.
Deck boards had to be removed for the rescue and video posted by OFS shows a firefighter pulling Misha out.
Ottawa Fire says firefighters also repaired the homeowner's deck before leaving the scene.
At approx 13:45 today, Station 12 responded to a dog trapped between a collapsed retaining wall & the overhang of a residential addition & a deck on Sunnyside Ave. Deck boards were removed & a Firefighter was able to safely rescue the dog. Firefighters repaired the home owner’s… pic.twitter.com/N3YPBjBXJS— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 6, 2023
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.