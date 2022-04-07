Firefighters rescue unconscious victim from Colwood blaze
One person was rushed to hospital Thursday after they were pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Colwood, B.C.
Firefighters were called to the fire in the 3300-block of St. Troy Place at 1:47 a.m.
Initial reports indicated the house was on fire with residents potentially still inside.
A Colwood fire engine arrived on scene within seven minutes of the call, along with firefighters from View Royal and Langford, according to the Colwood Fire Department.
Firefighters entered the burning home and found one person unconscious on the second floor.
Rescuers removed the victim onto the lawn and performed CPR.
Paramedics transported the patient to hospital. Their condition is unknown Thursday, according to the fire department.
Twenty firefighters were involved in the response, with three engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit.
Fire investigators and the West Shore RCMP are investigating the blaze.
