Firefighters rescue woman, three dogs from Constance Bay fire
Fire crews rescued an elderly woman and three dogs from a house fire in Constance Bay overnight.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue from the home on Bayview Drive. Crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m.
Fire officials said the blaze spread from the wall near the fireplace to the exterior wall, roof and attic of the home.
The home belongs to an elderly couple who own five dogs, Ottawa Fire Services spokesman Nicholas DeFazio told CTV Morning Live.
"The husband actually grabbed two of the five dogs and madehis way out, and the wife was inside frantically trying to find the other three through the smoke," he said.
Fire crews helped her out of the house, then went back in and rescued all three of the dogs. They gave them oxygen and first aid, and all the dogs survived.\
The woman and a firefighter were both treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, respectively.
The fire was under control just after 4:15 a.m., fire officials said. An investigator has been sent to the scene to determine the cause.
