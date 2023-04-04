Firefighters respond to blaze at house in central Edmonton

Smoke filled a central Edmonton street on Tuesday after a house fire broke out.

Crews were called to the home at 108 Street and 107 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbour said she spotted the fire and flagged down a police officer, who called emergency crews.

"I got home from work and I just saw a bunch of smoke pouring out of the building," the woman, who doesn't want to be identified, told CTV News Edmonton.

The neighbour believes the home is abandoned.

She says crime is up in the neighbourhood, and she plans to move as a result.

"I'm actually moving away at the end of the month to get away from all of this."

"It's just not feeling the safest anymore."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for information about the fire.