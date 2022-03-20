Firefighters respond to blaze in commercial building on Ouellette Avenue

Windsor firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Windsor.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The public was told to stay clear of the area.Damage is estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.