Firefighters respond to blaze in commercial building on Ouellette Avenue

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Windsor.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 20, 2022

The public was told to stay clear of the area.Damage is estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.

