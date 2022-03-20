Firefighters respond to blaze in commercial building on Ouellette Avenue
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building in downtown Windsor.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Ouellette. Stay clear of the area. *MC— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 20, 2022
The public was told to stay clear of the area.Damage is estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.
-
Barrie businesses,residents react to end of mask mandateThe first day of spring is the last day of mandatory masks in Ontario.
-
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fireOne person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
-
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over BlackhawksJansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
-
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within daysProminent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
-
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summerSplash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
-
Indoor baseball camp opens up sport to kids living with disabilitiesEdmonton children and their families are looking back at a rewarding season of baseball as the first program of its kind wrapped up at Kinsmen Field House.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.