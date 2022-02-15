Firefighters respond to blaze in south Windsor caused by propane heater

One person has been displaced following a house fire in the south side of the city on Tuesday, fire officials say.

Windsor fire crews battled an upgraded working fire in the 3300 block of Rankin Avenue.

Officials say the fire was caused by a propane heater being too close to combustibles.

There were no injuries.

The damage is estimated at $700,000.

Windsor police say Rankin is closed from Liberty to Norfolk due to the fire.

