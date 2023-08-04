iHeartRadio

Firefighters respond to flames at farm north of Stratford


Firefighters spray water on a combine that caught on fire at a farm on Perth Road 42 on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Crews responded to a combine fire at a farm just north of Stratford Thursday evening.

A firefighter at the scene along Perth Road 42 told CTV News the flames broke out while straw was being cut.

Personnel from both Shakespeare and Sebringville Fire Halls were called out.

No one was injured.

Perth Road 42 was closed for part of the evening, but has since reopened.

