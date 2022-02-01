Firefighters respond to garage fire in west Windsor
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor firefighters are battling a garage fire on the west side of the city.
Crews were called to the blaze in the 900 block of Felix Avenue.
The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story. More coming.
