Firefighters respond to garbage room fire at Ouellette apartment building

Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the garbage room of a Windsor apartment building.

Crews were called to an upgraded working fire in the 1600 Block of Ouellette on Tuesday.

The public was advised to stay clear of the area.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the garbage room.

Update on fire in the 1600 Block of Ouellette. Fire is out in the garbage room. *MC

No word yet on injuries or damages.