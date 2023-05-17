Firefighters respond to house fire in west Windsor

Firefighters have been called to an upgraded working house fire in west Windsor.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 1200 Block of Askin Avenue on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by about 5 p.m. and investigator is attending the scene.

A woman who says she lives in the house tells CTV News that she thinks the cause was electric because her daughter heard a bang before the fire broke out. She says two people got out safely.

Upgraded working fire in 1200 Block of Askin Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC

Police say Askin between Girardot and Pelletier is completely closed. Northbound California at Tecumseh Road is also closed.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.