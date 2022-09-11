Firefighters respond to Sunday afternoon structure fire in northeast Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Calgary fire crews were called to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
The incident took place around 1:15 p.m., at 639B 15 Ave. NE, which is part of a duplex.
Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames coming from the roof.
Investigators said it appeared the fire started in the attic but don't know the cause.
They managed to contain the fire to the upper part of the residence.
Two occupants who were at home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely. No one was injured.
Residents next door, at 639A, evacuated along with four cats. They will be able to return to their residence.
With files from Tyson Fedor
