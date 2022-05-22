Firefighters respond to three fires in the Ottawa area
Ottawa firefighters had a busy night dealing with damage from the storm, and responding to three fires across the city.
There are no reported injuries after the fires.
The first fire was in a single family home in the 2300 block of Westbury Drive, near Woodroffe Avenue.
Ottawa Fire photographer Scott Stilborn says the fire was contained to the basement with minor extension to the ground floor.
The second fire was in a detached garage on White Oak Drive in Greely.
And the third fire was on Ledbury Avenue in Ottawa's south end.
The fire was contained to a second floor bedroom and the attic space of a row house.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
The third Working Fire was in the 1200 block of Ledbury AV. The fire was contained to a 2nd floor bedroom & attic space of a row unit. No reported injuries. Victim Assistance from @RedCrossOntario & @salarmyon helping displaced residents. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/dxJNK6BZoW— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 22, 2022
