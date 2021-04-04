Firefighters respond to two downtown grass fires in Edmonton
Two downtown grass fires kept Edmonton firefighters busy Sunday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a grass fire at the top of Grierson Hill at 1:23 p.m.
While battling that fire they discovered a second grass fire around 1:40 p.m. that was near 95 A Street and 101 Avenue.
Both fires were officially declared out shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and crews have cleared both scenes.
No injuries were reported.
The causes of the fires are unknown at this time.
In a statement, fire rescue services reminded Edmontonians that while there is no fire ban in effect, there is still a need to be cautious with open flames and when disposing cigarettes.