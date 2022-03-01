Firefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel off Azores islands
A burnt-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, sank on Tuesday off the Portuguese Azores archipelago nearly two weeks after it caught fire, a port official said.
-
South Simcoe police seek suspects involved in alleged robbery at LCBO in Bradford, Ont.South Simcoe police are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
-
London Ukrainian Centre updates donation requests to send overseasThe London Ukrainian Centre continues to collect donations for relief efforts for those living in Ukraine.
-
Essex County intersection under review following fatal crashThe County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.
-
Live updates: Russia aims to destroy Ukraine's militaryRussia's foreign minister says Moscow is ready for peace talks but will press its effort to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure, which the Kremlin claims is threatening Russia.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killerA day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Hats On For Healthcare kicks off virtually with a focus on raising funds for mental healthWindsor Regional Hospital launched its ‘Hats On For Healthcare’ campaign on Wednesday in a virtual format.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissalsHere is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
-
Pastor calls for peace and harmony as Ukrainians and Russians pray at his church togetherThe London region is home to many faith communities on both sides of the Ukrainian-Russian war.
-
These Ottawa businesses are helping to support UkraineCTV News Ottawa looks at businesses donating a portion of sales and collecting money and items to support the people of Ukraine.