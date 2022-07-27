Firefighters tackle human-caused wildfire near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Three firefighters and one wildfire response officer were deployed overnight to a small wildfire burning southwest of Lake Cowichan, B.C.
The blaze was discovered off Pacific Marine Road, in the Gordon River area, and was reported to the Coastal Fire Centre on Tuesday night.
An initial attack crew were deployed to the remote region overnight and managed to contain the fire to about 1,000 square metres.
"Even after it is under control, we will continue to patrol the area until there are no more hotspots, and then we can call that fire out," said Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Julia Caranci
The source of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to have been caused by a person.
Wildfire officials in B.C. have reported 72 new fires in the province over the past seven days, all but one of them on the B.C. mainland.
There are currently 43 active wildfires in B.C., most of them in the southeast corner of the province.
