Firefighters tackle townhouse blaze in Lowertown
Ottawa firefighters put out a blaze in a townhouse in Lowertown Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Callers to 9-1-1 said flames could be seen at the back of the building and neighbours were helping ensure the residents of nearby units were getting out safely.
The unit in question, one of six, was boarded up, so firefighters had to use chainsaws to get inside.
The fire was under control before 5 p.m., and firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to the unit next door.
At 16:30, we responded to a �� in an end unit townhome in the 0-100 block of Beausoleil Dr. Firefighters arrived 2 min after being dispatched & found flames at the back of the home. The home was boarded up so Firefighters used chainsaws to make entry. The �� was under control at… pic.twitter.com/gJqJH1t2zs— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 9, 2023
