Firefighters take on risky rescue to save animal with head trapped in container

Firefighters in Orillia managed to avoid a stinky situation with some quick-thinking and solid teamwork.

On Thursday morning, firefighters were surprised by an unplanned visitor.

When they looked outside the fire station door, they were greeted by none other than a skunk in distress.

It had somehow ended up with a plastic jar covering its head.

Thankfully, the skunk showed up at the right place for help.

After partially covering the skunk in a blanket, two firefighters worked together to pull the skunk free from the jar.

As a sign of gratitude to the first responders, the skunk quickly scurried away with no spraying reported.