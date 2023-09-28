Firefighters take on risky rescue to save animal with head trapped in container
Firefighters in Orillia managed to avoid a stinky situation with some quick-thinking and solid teamwork.
On Thursday morning, firefighters were surprised by an unplanned visitor.
When they looked outside the fire station door, they were greeted by none other than a skunk in distress.
It had somehow ended up with a plastic jar covering its head.
Orillia Firefighters rescue a skunk.
A skunk found itself in the unfortunate circumstance of having its head stuck in a plastic food container. Luckily, the skunk happened to be outside the Orillia Fire station. The firefighters rescued the poor guy, who happily scurried away. pic.twitter.com/TsWPTROTFS
Thankfully, the skunk showed up at the right place for help.
After partially covering the skunk in a blanket, two firefighters worked together to pull the skunk free from the jar.
As a sign of gratitude to the first responders, the skunk quickly scurried away with no spraying reported.
