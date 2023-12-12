Firefighters to carry naloxone with new WECHU partnership

As opioid use continues to be a concern in many Ontario communities, Essex firefighters will have naloxone on hand through a new partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The WECHU is partnering with Essex Fire and Rescue Services as part of the Ontario Naloxone Program (ONP) to expand the use of naloxone during emergency overdose responses involving opioids. Through the program, the health unit provides the drug to eligible community organizations that serve clients who may be at risk.

Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Through the partnership, Essex fire emergency vehicles will be stocked with naloxone kits. Firefighters will also have emergency kits available on-hand while responding to calls and can administer the nasal spray to people when first on the scene of an overdose.

Firefighters will receiving training, kits and ongoing support to administer naloxone, the WECHU said in a news release.

Essex Fire and Rescue joins Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, the Amherstburg Fire Department, Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police Services and LaSalle Police Services as the sixth emergency medical service organization to partner with WECHU in the naloxone program.

According to WECHU, there are now 26 ONP partners in total across Windsor-Essex, with seven new partners onboarded this year.